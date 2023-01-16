Man found dead inside Hudson home following large police response

Jan. 16—A man was found dead of a self-inflicted injury inside a Hudson home on Monday, after officers responded to a report of an armed individual barricaded inside.

Around 6:40 a.m. Monday, Hudson police responded to 8 Timothy Lane for a report of a disturbance where a firearm was discharged within the home.

Two family members were able to safely exit the home and were transported from the scene by Hudson police. A male who police say discharged the firearm was believed to be the only person left in the residence, police said in a news release.

Hudson patrol officers secured the area and a reverse 911 call to shelter in place was put out to all homes within a quarter-mile radius of the scene, police said. The Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit also responded to the scene.

"After several hours of attempting to make contact, it was determined the male subject was deceased from a self-inflicted injury," Hudson Police Capt. David Cayot said in a statement. Once it was determined there was no threat to the public, the shelter-in-place was lifted using reverse 911, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was later called to the scene.

Hudson police said there is no threat to the public, and the case remains under investigation.

"The Hudson Police Department would like to thank everyone who abided by the shelter-in-place," Hudson police said in a news release.

