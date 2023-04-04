Man found dead inside Kansas City apartment building following shooting, police say

A man died following a shooting early Tuesday in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an apartment building in the 6400 block of Manchester Avenue, where they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, in a news release.

Emergency medical crews declared the man dead at the scene.

This was the 43rd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There were 37 killings at this time last year.

Police urge anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.