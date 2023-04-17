Man found dead inside Kettering home after domestic incident, SWAT standoff

A man was shot to death following a domestic dispute with his wife Sunday night.

Kettering Police were initially dispatched to a house near the intersection of Whitlock Place and Rockwell Court at 9:37 p.m. on a domestic incident, a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman outside who called for help, the spokesperson said. She reported that her husband was inside the house with a weapon. She was able to escape the residence with only minor injuries.

Officers requested additional assistance from a SWAT team and negotiators.

However, the husband ultimately took his own life and shot himself, the spokesperson informed.

No one was taken into custody and no charges are to be filed, the spokesperson continued.



