Man found dead inside Merion Village home in city's latest homicide

A man was found dead inside a Merion Village home early Friday morning, according to Columbus police, who said it appeared he had been shot.

Officers were sent around 12:50 a.m. Friday to the home on the 1400 block of South 5th Street and found the man inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details were immediately available, including the victim's name or any possible suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

