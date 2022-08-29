Man found dead inside North Seattle home

Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in the Licton Springs neighborhood Sunday night.

At 10:26 p.m., police and firefighters were called to a home in the 12200 block of Aurora Avenue North for a possible overdose.

Investigators said the 33-year-old victim appeared to have been assaulted.

Seattle Fire Department medics declared the victim dead at the scene.

Members of the Seattle Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit processed the scene for evidence.

Homicide detectives will continue to investigate.

