Man found dead inside plane engine in Salt Lake City

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- An unidentified man on Monday was found dead inside a plane engine in Salt Lake City after he apparently breached airport security.

A spokesperson for Salt Lake City International Airport in said it is unclear what injuries the 30-year-old male sustained that led to his death.

Police said officials performed lifesaving efforts after they found the man unconscious inside the engine's cowling, but he died on the scene.

Police identified the man as Kyler Efinger, of Park City, Utah. They said he had a boarding pass to Denver.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said an investigation began Monday about 9:50 p.m., and did not impact airport operations. The 95 passengers on board the plane in which the incident occurred, Delta Air Lines Flight 2348 from Salt Lake City to San Francisco, were rebooked.

An investigation is pending by the Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and the Transportation Security Administration in conjunction with the local police.