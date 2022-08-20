Man found dead inside residence in Weston

A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said.

Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The dead man was inside the house, and deputies alerted the homicide unit and crime scene unit to investigate. The Broward Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.