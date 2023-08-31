Man found dead at Sammamish Airbnb after possible drive-by shooting

A man with a gunshot wound was found dead inside a large Sammamish home overnight after what may have been a drive-by shooting.

A neighbor told us the home is listed on Airbnb and Vrbo and that her daughter’s friends have rented it.

At 1:21 a.m. on Thursday, 911 dispatchers received a call from a home in the 3500 block of East Lake Sammamish Road Southeast.

According to King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Eric White, the caller reported hearing gunshots.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside. The victim was in his 60s. The person who called 911 was also there.

A man with a gunshot wound was found inside a Sammamish home listed on Airbnb and Vrbo.

Medics arrived and tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead.

White said the gunshots were later determined to be from a possible drive-by shooting.

There are no suspects.

King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives are investigating.