Man found dead inside SE Portland home prompts homicide investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Lents neighborhood house Friday morning.

At 8:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a missing adult man and were dispatched to the 9300 block of Southeast Sun Crest Drive.

After an extensive search, officers received information that the man was inside a locked and secured house in the area. This prompted a welfare check inside the home, where they found the man dead.

According to PPB, officers soon found reason to suspect the death was a homicide and detectives responded to investigate.

The victim’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updates.

