Man found dead inside vehicle after shooting in Kansas City’s Northland, police say

A man was found dead inside a vehicle Wednesday morning in Kansas City’s Northland, according to police.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers were in the area of 3800 Northwest 63rd Terrace when they heard gunfire. A 911 call also reported the sound of shots in the area, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers found a vehicle off the road that crashed into a streetlight with an unresponsive man inside who appeared to be shot, Becchina said.

Emergency medical crews declared the man dead at the scene.

The incident was the 76th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 67 killings at this time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.