Man found dead inside vehicle at Gulfport gas station was shot many times, sheriff says

A Gulfport man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony murder, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced in a press release

John William Anderson, 47, is accused of shooting a man multiple times at Country Quick Stop, 26333 County Farm Road in Gulfport.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Country Quick Stop and located a male deceased from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle near a gas pump.

Anderson was later located at his residence and arrested by the Harrison County SWAT Team.

He is being held without bond at the Harrison County jail.

This article will be updated when more details become available.

