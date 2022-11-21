Man found dead after jumping from Varina-Enon Bridge Sunday, state police say

ENON — A Richmond man reportedly jumped to his death from the Varina-Enon Bridge Sunday, state police said.

An email from state police said troopers were sent to the bridge shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday after motorists reported seeing the person jump into the James River. His body was eventually discovered beneath the bridge.

State police said the victim was a 59-year-old man from Richmond. Because the death is an apparent suicide, The Progress-Index is not releasing his name.

The Varina-Enon Bridge carries Interstate 295 over the James River between Chesterfield and Henrico counties. State police said the victim jumped from the northbound side of the bridge.

State police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the man jump call (804) 609-5656, or #77 from a mobile phone.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Virginia State Police investigate suicide Sunday off interstate bridge