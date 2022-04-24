Man is found dead in Kansas City apartment following a shooting, according to police

A man was found dead in a Kansas City apartment following reports of a shooting Saturday night, police said.

Kansas City police were dispatched at 8 p.m. on Saturday to the 4100 block of McGee Street in response to a shooting, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the department.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the apartment. He was unresponsive and police performed CPR, Foreman said.

Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived shortly after and pronounced the man dead at the scene, she said.

A subject of interest has been taken into custody.

If anyone has more information, they can contact the Homicide unit at 234-5043. Anonymous tips can be called in using the hot line at 474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for an arrest in this case.