Man found dead in Kansas City gas station parking lot after shooting, police say

A man died following a shooting early Tuesday in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. near Independence Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, in a news release.

Police found the unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot injury inside a vehicle in a gas station parking lot. Emergency medical crews declared him dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting took place in the parking lot in front of the gas station, and multiple people within the area may have witnessed the incident.

This was the 38th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 34 killings at this time last year.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.