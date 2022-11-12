Man found dead in Kansas River identified

Deputies have identified the man found dead in the Kansas River Wednesday, according to a Saturday morning release from the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Darwin Reyes, a 25-year-old resident of Kansas City, Kansas, was discovered by a person walking their dog near Kaw Point Park.

Deputies were dispatched to the area around 10:20 a.m. that day to find Reyes lying dead on the riverbank. No further information about the incident has been released.

The death investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).