Man found dead in Kitsap County Jail cell

PORT ORCHARD – An inmate being held at the Kitsap County Jail was found dead in his cell on Monday, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said. The death is the second in-custody death in recent weeks and the fourth death in the last six months.

The deceased was found unresponsive at about 4 p.m. on Monday and was said to be a 48-year-old man.

The Kitsap County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the man's cause and manner of death, and the Port Orchard Police Department will also investigate the death.

In the most recent jail death, on Nov. 8, a woman was found unresponsive in her cell. Her manner of death was still pending toxicology returns, said Jeff Wallis, with the Kitsap County Medical Examiner's Office, in an email to the Kitsap Sun on Tuesday, noting that he didn't expect results would be returned until February 2024.

Two prior in-custody deaths at the jail that were ruled to be natural occurred in July and August.

In July, a 46-year-old woman was found dead in the jail, and an autopsy determined that her manner of death was natural and that the cause of her death was a subarachnoid hemorrhage due to a ruptured cerebral aneurysm, the Kitsap County Medical Examiner's Office said then.

In the August incident, a 58-year-old man died during the booking process at the jail. Investigation revealed his manner of death to be natural and the cause of his death to be ketoacidosis due to poorly controlled diabetes and ethanol abuse, according to the medical examiner's office. Hypertension and obesity were listed as contributing factors.

