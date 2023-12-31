Man found dead at Lacey intersection Friday night has been identified

A man found dead at a busy intersection in Lacey Friday night has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner.

About 8:30 p.m., Lacey police, fire and eventually the coroner were dispatched to a sidewalk in the area of Yelm Highway Southeast at Ruddell Road Southeast. That’s where they found Sales Math, 39, of Lacey, Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday.

“There were no signs of foul play and his examination will be conducted on Tuesday,” he said, adding that the man was reported missing from an adult family home in Lacey.

Lacey police Sgt. Jeremy Knight said the adult family home reported the man as missing over the weekend.