Man found dead in lake of Rancho Mirage gated community

Ani Gasparyan, Palm Springs Desert Sun

Deputies discovered a man's body in the lake of a Rancho Mirage gated community early Friday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified yet, Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez said. Brito-Gonzalez said deputies were responding to a report of a missing person in the area of Via Santo Tomas and Dinah Shore drives around 3:14 a.m. when they discovered the body face down in the lake.

The sheriff's department is investigating the incident.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man found dead in lake of Rancho Mirage gated community

