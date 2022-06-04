Man found dead in Las Palomas Apartments parking lot

Jun. 4—The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who was discovered with a head injury early Saturday at Las Palomas Apartments on Hopewell Street.

Capt. Aaron Ortiz said a resident called police around 5 a.m. to report a man was lying in the complex's parking lot.

Officers who responded to the call found the man with a head injury. Police and paramedics rendered lifesaving measures, Santa Fe police said in a news release, but they were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of his injuries was unknown.

"We're still in the early stages of investigation. So we're trying to piece everything together right now," Ortiz said.

While police called the man's suspicious in the news release, it is not yet classified as a homicide.

More information will be released when it becomes available, the news release said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Javier Vigil at 505-955-5412.