Man found dead in Lexington’s Castlewood Park. Coroner trying to identify victim

Lexington police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in Castlewood Park, leaving one man dead.

Officers were called to Castlewood Park Sunday morning around 8 a.m. and found a man who’d been shot and killed, police said in a news release.

Investigators are working with the Fayette County Coroner’s Office to identify the victim and are asking for the public’s help. The victim was between 20 and 30 years old, according to Coroner Gary Ginn’s office.

Anyone with information that may help identify the victim can call the coroner’s office at 859-455-5700.

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

This is a developing story and may be updated.