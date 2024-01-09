Man found dead in Lima; investigation continues

Jan. 9—LIMA — Lima police are investigating what is thought to be a homicide after a man was found dead in the city Monday evening.

According to a statement issued by the Lima Police Department, officers were called to 1840 Mound Road at approximately 7:10 p.m. in reference to a deceased person. Detective Todd Jennings reported a victim was found at the scene. The individual was found to have suffered wounds inflicted by an unknown person. The victim, who was not identified, was transported to the Lucas County Coroner's Office with an autopsy pending.

Jennings said the incident remains under investigation.