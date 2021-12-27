Man found dead lying on a Fresno roadway with a gunshot wound. Police seeking clues

A man was shot and killed in east-central Fresno late Sunday evening.

Fresno police Lt. Sean Biggs said a woman called 911 around 11:25 p.m., to say there was a man lying on the roadway at North Rabe and East Hedges avenues, north of Olive Avenue and west of Clovis Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located the man in his 30s lying on the roadway with what appears to be a single gunshot wound to the upper torso. Officers attempted life-saving measures before paramedics arrived and continued CPR. The man was pronounced dead.

Biggs said there is no suspect description and the homicide took place near commercial buildings.

Officers are canvassing the area for surveillance cameras to see what led up to the shooting.

Biggs added that the woman “tried to get the individual’s attention and was unresponsive and that’s why she called 911.”

The shooting was not in the ShotSpotter electronic surveillance system’s range.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.