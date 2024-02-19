Man found dead lying off the road in Fresno. Deputies said he had suspicious injuries

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Sunday afternoon.

Emergency personnel responded around 4:30 p.m. to Harvard and Chestnut avenues about a man that was down on the ground, off the road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene with suspicious injuries, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti said.

Deputies and detectives responded to the location and determined the man’s injuries were consistent with a homicide.

Deputies don’t have the identity of the victim and don’t know who is responsible, Botti said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-5111.