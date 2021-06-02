Man found dead after Madeira Beach apartment caught fire

MADEIRA BEACH – A 70-year-old man was found dead in his apartment Wednesday morning after it caught fire, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they were alerted to the fire by a neighbor who smelled smoke around 7:40 a.m. and called 911. The Madeira Beach Fire Department and Treasure Island Fire Department responded to the residence at 140 147th Avenue and put out the blaze.

William Barnard, who was the lone occupant of the apartment, was transferred to a local hospital where he later died, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, deputies said. As of Wednesday afternoon deputies said the fire appears to be “accidental in nature.” The investigation is ongoing.