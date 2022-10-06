Man found dead in mall parking lot near Dave & Buster’s in Gwinnett
Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide they say happened in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall.
Police say a man was found dead in the parking lot near the Dave & Buster’s.
It is unclear if the man had been a customer at the Dave & Buster’s.
Police have not released details on who the man is or what led up to his death.
Channel 2 Actions News crews are on their way to the mall to learn more information. Get the latest details on WSB Tonight.
Channel 2 reached out to Sugarloaf Mills Mall’s management company, Simon, for a comment, but has not yet heard back.
