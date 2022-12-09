Man found dead in Manhattan subway station victim of a homicide, police say

A man found dead in a Manhattan subway station was the victim of a homicide, police said Friday.

The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in his 30s and homeless, was found dead inside the W. 4th St. station in Greenwich Village about 12:10 a.m. Thursday, cops said.

Cops called to the scene officers found the victim sprawled out on the floor off the platform near a stairwell ramp area.

The man had suffered severe cuts to his chest before he died, police said.

Autopsy results were pending, but detectives declared his death a homicide based on the injuries he sustained, an NYPD spokesman said.

No arrests have been made. Cops were trying to identify the victim Friday.