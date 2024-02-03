Man found dead in Meridian Township after search by police

MERIDIAN TWP. — A man was found dead Friday following a search by several police agencies after he was reported missing earlier in the day.

The man, 24, was found late Friday night near Lake Lansing Park North, officials said

The search included police dogs, drones and a helicopter and involved several local agencies as well as the Michigan State Police.

Police did not disclose a cause of death, and the man did not pose a danger to the public, Meridian Township Police said, in a Facebook post before his body was found.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Meridian Township Police were assisted by the Meridian Township Fire Department, Bath Township Fire Department, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Ingham County Emergency Management, and the Michigan State Police.

