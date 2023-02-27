Man found dead on a Miami street may have been victim of a hit-and-run, police say

A man found dead early Monday morning on a Miami road may have been the victim of a hit-and-run, police say.

Around 6:45 a.m., officers hurried to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue (State Road 9) and 37th Street following a report of a man lying on the roadway, Miami police said. There they found the unresponsive man who was later pronounced dead on scene.

“It appears that the male may have been stuck by a vehicle that fled the scene,” police said.

Authorities didn’t release additional information.