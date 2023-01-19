Man found dead in Middleburg home, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says

A man was found in a Middleburg home on Thursday morning, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 6 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call from the man’s wife, who said he made suicidal threats on Wednesday night after an argument. She also reported she saw her husband getting his shotgun on their home surveillance camera.

CCSO said the woman hung up with 911 to call her daughter, who was able to get out of the house and connect with deputies as they were arriving at the home.

As deputies arrived, they heard a single gunshot, set up a perimeter and tried to make contact with the man.

The Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force arrived and deployed an ICOR robot, which then entered the home and found a man dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CCSO said if anyone is in emotional distress or feeling suicidal to seek help. You can dial 1-800-273-8255 or send a text message to 838255.

