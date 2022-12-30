Man found dead at Midtown Anchorage bus stop

Dec. 30—A man was found dead at a Midtown Anchorage bus stop Thursday, police said.

The Anchorage Police Department received reports of an unresponsive man at a bus stop on Benson Boulevard near A Street, said Sunny Guerin, community relations director for the department.

"Medics declared them dead on the scene," Guerin said.

The police department does not release identifying information before family members or next of kin have been contacted, and Guerin said such efforts were ongoing Thursday afternoon.

The medical examiner's office is investigating the cause of his death, which Guerin said did not appear to be the result of a crime.