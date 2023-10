MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead at Sekisui Japanese restaurant in Midtown Saturday afternoon, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to a man down call at 4:12 p.m. at 25 South Belvedere Boulevard. A man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.