Man found dead on Monday, identified as missing North Augusta man

Nov. 23—A North Augusta man who was reported missing last Thursday was found dead Monday.

Kenneth Dale Williams, 52, of North Augusta, was found dead around 12:30 p.m. down an embankment off Belvedere Clearwater Road , Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

Ables said an autopsy for Williams is scheduled. Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said Williams' death doesn't seem suspicious.

Williams was first reported missing Nov. 17, Ables said.

Around 9:25 p.m. on Nov. 20, police met with a complainant in the 100 block of Bordeaux Street in reference to a missing person, according to a report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The complainant told police he spoke with Williams, his brother, at his residence. Williams then left on his bicycle, the report said.

The brother told police he saw Williams around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 17, pushing his bicycle down Belvedere Clearwater Road.

He also told police Williams had a brain injury from a motorcycle wreck and took medication.

Williams was placed in the National Crime Information Center as a missing person, the report said.