Man found dead at Mother’s Rest Park at Four Corners in Dorchester

Boston police are investigating after they said a man was found dead at Mother’s Rest Park at Four Corners on Washington St. in Dorchester.

Police responded to the park around 9:46 p.m. Saturday and remained on the scene into the early-morning hours Sunday.

Boston 25 News cameras captured about a dozen evidence markers scattered on the ground and on a picnic table. There were also some clothes lying next to some evidence markers.

Police on the scene were spotted collecting evidence, taking photographs, and investigating near the entrance of the park.

Detectives are investigating, and it is still unclear how the man died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

