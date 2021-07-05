UPDATE: Man found dead in Mount Carmel home, police launch probe

Francis Scarcella, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·1 min read

Jul. 5—MOUNT CARMEL — A woman is in custody after a man was found dead early Sunday evening inside a Back Street home in Mount Carmel Township, according to court documents.

A search warrant filed by investigators Sunday night states that police dispatched to 21 Back Street for a report of a home invasion, but when officers arrived they say there was no sign of forced entry to the home.

Police found Richard Karlaza deceased laying in a pool of blood with several lacerations to his chest and neck, according to the search warrant, issued by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.

Lisa Karlaza was taken into custody, but the warrant does not say if she has been charged with criminal offenses.

Officers say they conducted an investigation and spoke to witnesses and neighbors who say he overheard an argument between two people inside the home and then heard a loud crash, according to the warrant.

Police said they discovered blood splatter and handprints on a living room wall, television stand and kitchen wall, according to court documents.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz declined comment, but was on the scene Sunday evening. A member of the Northumberland County coroner's office as well as borough police and state police were also on scene.

Mount Carmel Township Police Chief Brian Hollenbush did not return a call seeking comment.

No arrests have been made as of late Sunday night.

