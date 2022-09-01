Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Renton

Renton police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning.

According to police, just before 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard for reports of a man laying on the ground and not moving.

When they arrived, officers found the man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives were called to the scene to take over the investigation.

Police said information indicates that the shooting was not random and there is no risk to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call 911 or email the Renton Police Crime Tips hotline at crimetips@rentonwa.gov and reference case #22-9017.

