Man found dead in mysterious casket at Oregon cemetery has been identified, cops say

A man’s body has been identified after it was dropped off at an Oregon cemetery in a handmade wooden casket, the sheriff’s office said.

The man’s fingerprints were taken and he was identified on Thursday, April 21, as 59-year-old Randall Louis Lloyd — three weeks after his body was first discovered, officials said.

The casket with Lloyd’s body inside mysteriously appeared behind a tree in a remote cemetery on March 31 near Harrisburg, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said.

The cemetery wasn’t expecting a burial the day it was dropped off.

Lloyd died of natural causes, according to preliminary findings from his autopsy. Authorities are still waiting for his toxicology report, deputies said.

He has ties to Washington, Idaho and Eugene, Oregon.

The sheriff’s office is investigating who left his body at the cemetery and why.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-967-3950.

Harrisburg is about 20 miles north of Eugene.

Grandma’s body found in NC over a year after relatives accused of concealing her death

Dad’s body was found in toolbox on Georgia roadside. Alabama cops announce arrest

Body found in west Charlotte subdivision, prompting homicide investigation, CMPD says