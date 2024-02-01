Man found dead in Nampa alley after apparent stabbing. Police have suspect in custody

A 29-year-old man was found dead in a Nampa alley in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Nampa Police Department received a call at 3:18 a.m. of a person lying in an alley in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue North. Police, fire and emergency service vehicles were dispatched, but the man was dead at the scene with what appeared to be stab wounds, police said in a news release.

The victim was identified as Abel Saenz, of Caldwell.

Nampa police said they have a male suspect in custody, but he has not been named because the investigation is ongoing. Police said they believe it was an isolated incident.