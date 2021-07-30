Man found dead near Boulder County Fairgrounds

Jul. 29—A man was found dead near the Boulder County Fairgrounds on Wednesday night, but investigators at this time to do not suspect foul play.

The body was discovered by a worker at the Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, and called in to dispatchers at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday, according to Boulder County sheriff's spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield.

Haverfield said Thursday that investigators do not think the death is suspicious.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office has not yet publicly released the identity of the man. The coroner's office will conduct an autopsy and investigation to determine the cause and manner of death.