Man found dead near Highway 46 — about 5 miles from his car

The body of a man was discovered Sunday afternoon along the side of the road near Highway 46 and Estrella Road in Paso Robles, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives began an immediate investigation after the body was found in the Whitley Gardens area at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the agency.

A disabled vehicle thought to be associated with the man was found about five miles from the body, the release said.

At this time, investigators do not think the death is suspicious in nature, according to the release.

The victim has not yet been identified, the Sheriff’s Office said, and an autopsy is planned for this week.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.