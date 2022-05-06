Man found dead near Leesburg High School, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Friday near Leesburg High School, according to police.

Officers said the man was found dead near the school early Friday but did not say exactly where his body was discovered.

Police said so far, they do not believe the death is criminal and no cause of death was given.

Officials said school resource officers are also working with school administration to provide counseling to any affected students.

Leesburg police said they may provide more details as their investigation continues.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will give updates on Eyewitness News.

