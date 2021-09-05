Man found dead near Pompano Beach store

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a convenience store Saturday in Pompano Beach.

Authorities responded to an afternoon call about a man who was “unresponsive” near the 500 block of West Sample Road, according to CBS4 in Miami.

The location is west of I-95 and east of Military Trail.

The body of the man, who has yet to be identified, was covered with a yellow tarp after deputies arrived on the scene, the station said, They also cordoned off the area with yellow tape,

No other details were immediately available.

People with information are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.