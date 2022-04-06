Man found dead near railroad tracks in south Wichita, police say

Wichita police say a man, who appears to be in his 60s, was found dead shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in south Wichita.

Officers responded to a 911 call near the railroad tracks in the area of 47th Street South and Broadway. Officers searched the area and found the man lying on the ground east of the railroad tracks and south of 47th Street, police spokesperson Trevor Macy said in an email.

The investigation of the death is ongoing. It is unknown if foul play was involved.