Man found dead near residential street was hit by a car months ago, Ohio police say

Ohio police are looking for information from the public after a man was found dead near a residential area in Dayton.

Police believe the man, who has likely been dead for months, was the victim of a hit-and-run, a news release said.

A body was discovered near trees in Dayton on Dec. 7, police said in the Dec. 21 release. He was identified as Richard Hunt, 53.

Investigators determined Hunt was hit by a car sometime in October. The driver likely fled the scene, and the accident was not reported, police said in the release.

Now, police are looking for information about the fatal hit-and-run.

People with information are urged to call Detective Timothy Rizer at 937-333-1142 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP. Callers who use Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and collect a cash reward.

