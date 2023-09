MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead near the Shelby County Jail Thursday afternoon.

Police say at 6:40 p.m., officers were flagged down at BB King and Washington in regard to an unresponsive man. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD says there are no signs of foul play at this time.

