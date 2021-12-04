Man found dead near Spenceville Wildlife Area ID'd

Dec. 4—The Yuba County Sheriff's Office identified the man found dead near the Spenceville Wildlife Area on Nov. 26 as Robert Mendoza, 60, of Lincoln, according to YCSO spokesperson Leslie Williams.

Williams said the death is being investigated as a homicide and that the results of the autopsy remain pending. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Mendoza's body was found at the bottom of an embankment along the side of Spenceville Road near the Nevada-Yuba county border at around 11:30 a.m. It was determined that the location was in Yuba County's jurisdiction. Detectives responded and observed visible injuries on the body leading to an investigation of a suspicious death, according to a YCSO release.