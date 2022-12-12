Man found dead near Tacoma power substation. Case being investigated as a homicide

A man found dead near a Hilltop power substation Monday morning had probably been shot, a medical investigator found.

Tacoma Fire Department personnel found the man at 10:43 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Cushman Avenue and determined the man had died hours earlier.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office responded and found a probable bullet wound on the victim, Tacoma police said.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating the death as a homicide.