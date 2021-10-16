Man found dead from neck wound outside police headquarters: officials

A man was found dead, apparently from a neck wound, outside police headquarters Saturday, officials said.

The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in his 50s, was found straddling a fence by James Madison Plaza on St. James Place in lower Manhattan at 7:10 a.m., cops said.

The plaza is just a few yards from the rear entrance to 1 Police Plaza and cops assigned to headquarters often park their car around the plaza, officials said.

The man, who had a wound to his neck, died at the scene. His name was not immediately disclosed.

An autopsy has been slated to determine how the victim died.