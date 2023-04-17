Man found dead next to State College parking garage, marking second such death in a month

A man was found dead Monday near a parking garage in downtown State College, marking the second death of its kind in the past month.

A 31-year-old was found about 6:50 a.m. Monday in an area next to the Beaver Avenue parking garage, 200 W. Beaver Ave., borough police wrote in a statement. His fatal injuries were “consistent with a fall from above,” police wrote.

There is no indication of foul play as of Monday, police wrote. An investigation is ongoing. Investigators, including the Centre County Coroner’s Office, are awaiting toxicology results.

A 22-year-old died in March next to the Fraser Street parking garage. Their injuries were also “consistent with a fall from above,” police wrote. No foul play was suspected.

Neither police nor the coroner’s office immediately responded Monday to messages seeking an update on the investigation.