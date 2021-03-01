Man found dead in north Fort Worth; 19-year-old charged with murder

A 20-year-old man was found fatally shot in north Fort Worth Sunday morning, Fort Worth police said.

At about 11 a.m. Sunday, Fort Worth police received a call in the 4700 block of Veronica Circle. An officer found a man who had died, according to Fort Worth Officer Bradley Perez. The man, identified as 20-year-old Nestor Gregorio, had a gunshot wound to his stomach, according to a police report.

A 19-year-old was arrested, according to a police report. He was charged with murder.

The investigation was ongoing on Sunday.