Man found dead in North Memphis field, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was found dead in a field in North Memphis Saturday morning.

At approximately 8:30 AM, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man down call on Chelsea Avenue and Peres Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the field unresponsive, police said.

Police also said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the death is still unknown.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

