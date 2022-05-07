Man found dead in North Memphis field, police say

A man was found dead in a field in North Memphis Saturday morning.

At approximately 8:30 AM, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man down call on Chelsea Avenue and Peres Avenue.

At 8:24 am, officers responded to a man down call at Chelsea Avenue and Perez. In a field nearby, a male victim was located and pronounced deceased. The cause of death is unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 7, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the field unresponsive, police said.

Police also said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the death is still unknown.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: